Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during the opening of the International Festival on Indian Dance, praised India's ancient culture, asserting its permanence despite past attempts to obliterate Sanatan traditions. Shekhawat acknowledged the festival's timing amid 'moral downfall' and geopolitical turmoil, while noting India's burgeoning global recognition.

Shekhawat lauded India's rich classical and folk dance traditions, which offer a vibrant reflection of the country's diverse heritage. According to the minister, the arts serve as 'soft power' that bolsters India's cultural resilience and relevance internationally, even in times of adversity.

Recognizing artists and cultural ambassadors who sustain India's legacy, Shekhawat stressed the role of culture as a key element in India's evolution as a global superpower, alongside economic, technological, and military advancements. His remarks reinforced belief in India's potential to lead on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)