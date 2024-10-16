Left Menu

India's Eternal Cultural Legacy Shines Amid Global Turbulence

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized India's enduring cultural legacy despite historic efforts to erase it. He highlighted the recognition of Indian traditions and soft power globally, especially during geopolitical challenges, at the International Festival on Indian Dance in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:01 IST
India's Eternal Cultural Legacy Shines Amid Global Turbulence
Gajendra Shekhawat Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during the opening of the International Festival on Indian Dance, praised India's ancient culture, asserting its permanence despite past attempts to obliterate Sanatan traditions. Shekhawat acknowledged the festival's timing amid 'moral downfall' and geopolitical turmoil, while noting India's burgeoning global recognition.

Shekhawat lauded India's rich classical and folk dance traditions, which offer a vibrant reflection of the country's diverse heritage. According to the minister, the arts serve as 'soft power' that bolsters India's cultural resilience and relevance internationally, even in times of adversity.

Recognizing artists and cultural ambassadors who sustain India's legacy, Shekhawat stressed the role of culture as a key element in India's evolution as a global superpower, alongside economic, technological, and military advancements. His remarks reinforced belief in India's potential to lead on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024