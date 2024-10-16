Tragic Retrieval: Fallen Russian Mountaineers Recovered from Mount Dhaulagiri

The bodies of five Russian mountaineers who tragically lost their lives while climbing Mount Dhaulagiri have been recovered from the mountain and flown to Kathmandu.

Rescue helicopters retrieved the bodies from base camp on Wednesday before transporting them to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital's morgue in Kathmandu.

The climbers were reported missing on October 6, with the daunting weather conditions and terrain complicating recovery efforts by rescuers.

