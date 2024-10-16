Tragic Retrieval: Fallen Russian Mountaineers Recovered from Mount Dhaulagiri
The bodies of five Russian climbers, who died on Mount Dhaulagiri, were retrieved and flown to Kathmandu. The climbers went missing on October 6, with two reaching the summit before the group lost contact. Rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather and the challenging mountain terrain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
The bodies of five Russian mountaineers who tragically lost their lives while climbing Mount Dhaulagiri have been recovered from the mountain and flown to Kathmandu.
Rescue helicopters retrieved the bodies from base camp on Wednesday before transporting them to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital's morgue in Kathmandu.
The climbers were reported missing on October 6, with the daunting weather conditions and terrain complicating recovery efforts by rescuers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GE Power India Clinches Rs 240 Crore Hydro Project in Nepal
Nepal Battles Devastating Floods and Landslides: Over 4,000 Rescued, 224 Lives Lost
Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Flooding in Nepal, Thousands of Children and Families Affected
Nepal's Flood Crisis: Over 4,000 Rescued Amid Devastation
Nepal, India, and Bangladesh Forge Historic Electricity Export Agreement