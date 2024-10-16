Left Menu

Tragic Retrieval: Fallen Russian Mountaineers Recovered from Mount Dhaulagiri

The bodies of five Russian climbers, who died on Mount Dhaulagiri, were retrieved and flown to Kathmandu. The climbers went missing on October 6, with two reaching the summit before the group lost contact. Rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather and the challenging mountain terrain.

Tragic Retrieval: Fallen Russian Mountaineers Recovered from Mount Dhaulagiri
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The bodies of five Russian mountaineers who tragically lost their lives while climbing Mount Dhaulagiri have been recovered from the mountain and flown to Kathmandu.

Rescue helicopters retrieved the bodies from base camp on Wednesday before transporting them to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital's morgue in Kathmandu.

The climbers were reported missing on October 6, with the daunting weather conditions and terrain complicating recovery efforts by rescuers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

