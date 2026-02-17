Left Menu

Nepal's Election Media Advisory: Safeguarding Democratic Integrity

Nepal's electoral body has advised media and social media users not to disclose opinion poll results ahead of the March 5 elections to maintain a healthy competitive environment. The warning includes preventing AI-generated misleading content. Meanwhile, ballots for the election have been printed and are ready for distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:00 IST
  Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's electoral body has issued a stern advisory to media outlets, asking them not to release opinion poll results before the forthcoming general elections on March 5. This measure aims to preserve a fair competitive atmosphere during the first House of Representatives elections since last year's political turmoil.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari highlighted the potential adverse effects of such disclosures, which he believes could disillusion voters and hinder candidates' campaigns. Speaking in Kathmandu during a voter education and election awareness campaign, Bhandari also addressed social media users and bloggers, cautioning against the use of technology to spread misleading information.

On a logistical note, the government-owned Janak Education Material Centre Limited has completed printing 20.3 million ballot papers, ready for dispatch to various provinces. Managing Director Yadu Nath Poudel confirmed the completion, underscoring the logistical readiness for the upcoming elections.

