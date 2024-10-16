Kho Kho World Cup: Taking India's Indigenous Sport Global

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is slated for January 13-19, 2025, at Thyagraj Stadium, promising to place India's traditional sport on the global stage.

During the announcement, an intense exhibition match saw Maharashtra narrowly defeat the Rest of India, signaling the competitive spirit the tournament aims to capture.

The event will host 16 men's and 16 women's teams from 24 nations, underscoring the growing appeal of Kho Kho, driven by efforts like the Ultimate Kho Kho League and initiatives by the Kho Kho Federation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)