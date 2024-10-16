Ningbo Serves Up Global Tennis Passion with WTA 500 Ascension
The Ningbo Open, now a WTA 500 event, highlights Ningbo's growing status in the global tennis community. The city's rich cultural backdrop and hosting of international sports events are positioning it as a major sports hub. With a rise in tennis popularity, Ningbo aims to merge sports with culture and tourism.
- Country:
- China
The 2024 Ningbo Open kicked off on October 14, marking its ascension to a WTA 500 event in partnership with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). This growth underscores Ningbo's expanding global presence and commitment to professional sports.
Data from the International Tennis Federation reflects an impressive 87.18 million tennis enthusiasts globally in 2021, with China claiming the second spot after the United States. Notably, China harbors 22.9% of this demographic, supported by the world's second-largest count of tennis courts, tallying 49,767.
Ningbo's embrace of tennis has led to hosting events for WTA, ATP, and ITF, highlighting its world-class facilities. The city's cultural allure enriches the tennis experience, further promoting an intertwined development in sports, tourism, and culture, with upcoming international events planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dazzling Dasara: A Regal Celebration of Karnataka's Cultural Heritage
Marathi Gains Classical Language Status: A Milestone for India's Cultural Heritage
UNESCO Workshop in Gansu Focuses on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Economic Growth
Uttarakhand's Commitment to Preserve Cultural Heritage
CM Dhami Celebrates Dussehra, Emphasizes Cultural Heritage Preservation