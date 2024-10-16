Left Menu

Ningbo Serves Up Global Tennis Passion with WTA 500 Ascension

The Ningbo Open, now a WTA 500 event, highlights Ningbo's growing status in the global tennis community. The city's rich cultural backdrop and hosting of international sports events are positioning it as a major sports hub. With a rise in tennis popularity, Ningbo aims to merge sports with culture and tourism.

The 2024 Ningbo Open kicked off on October 14, marking its ascension to a WTA 500 event in partnership with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). This growth underscores Ningbo's expanding global presence and commitment to professional sports.

Data from the International Tennis Federation reflects an impressive 87.18 million tennis enthusiasts globally in 2021, with China claiming the second spot after the United States. Notably, China harbors 22.9% of this demographic, supported by the world's second-largest count of tennis courts, tallying 49,767.

Ningbo's embrace of tennis has led to hosting events for WTA, ATP, and ITF, highlighting its world-class facilities. The city's cultural allure enriches the tennis experience, further promoting an intertwined development in sports, tourism, and culture, with upcoming international events planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

