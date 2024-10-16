Israeli-Indian Ties Strengthened by Ambassador's Historic Ayodhya Visit

In a symbolic move to reinforce bilateral relations, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar paid a visit to the sacred Ram temple in Ayodhya, allowing him to witness first-hand the enduring cultural ties between Israel and India. Noting the shared challenges both nations have faced, Azar lauded the spiritual richness evident in the devotion of pilgrims.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Ambassador Azar endorsed the state's aspirations to become a $1 trillion economy, expressing enthusiasm about collaborative efforts with Israel in infrastructure, industry, and agriculture. His engagements in the state extended to pivotal discussions with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials, accented by agreements to explore defense and technological partnerships.

Central to Azar's agenda was a visit to the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Fruits, underscoring the collaborative spirit in agricultural ventures under Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu. Ambassador Azar's activities reaffirm the robust Israel-India relationship, with future ventures promising strategic, technological, and agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)