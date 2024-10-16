Embracing Valmiki's Vision for a Progressive Society

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the citizens of Punjab to draw inspiration from Maharishi Valmiki for a progressive future. Mann's call came during the 'Shobha Yatra,' marking the 'Pargat Divas' of Valmiki Maharaj, celebrated as the pioneer of the Sanskrit language.

Addressing the gathering, Mann highlighted Valmiki's immortal epic, the Ramayana, as a classic that teaches the victory of good over evil and offers guidance on ethical living. These principles, he emphasized, hold significant relevance in today's materialistic world.

Mann reiterated the importance of Valmiki's message of societal equality and moral conduct to achieve an ideal state, urging followers to adopt these teachings to ensure an egalitarian society.

