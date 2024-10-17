Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: A Celebrated Tribute by UP Leaders

Leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati, came together in a show of respect on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana.

Chief Minister Adityanath, expressing his reverence on social media platform X, highlighted Valmiki's significant contributions to literature and society. He credited Valmiki with introducing humanity to Lord Ram's virtues through his epic work.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati shared their greetings and admiration for the sage, emphasizing his enduring inspiration and relevance, especially among the Dalit community.

