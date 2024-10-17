Left Menu

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: A Celebrated Tribute by UP Leaders

On Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary, prominent political leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati, extended their heartfelt wishes. Valmiki, revered for authoring the ancient Hindu epic 'Ramayana', is highly respected particularly among Dalit communities, for his contributions to literature and societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:11 IST
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: A Celebrated Tribute by UP Leaders
Maharishi Valmiki
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati, came together in a show of respect on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana.

Chief Minister Adityanath, expressing his reverence on social media platform X, highlighted Valmiki's significant contributions to literature and society. He credited Valmiki with introducing humanity to Lord Ram's virtues through his epic work.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati shared their greetings and admiration for the sage, emphasizing his enduring inspiration and relevance, especially among the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024