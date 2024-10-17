Left Menu

Nikita Porwal Shines as Femina Miss India 2024

Nikita Porwal from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been crowned 'Femina Miss India World 2024'. The event, held on Wednesday, was attended by prominent figures. Porwal is set to represent India at the Miss World contest. Her victory has been celebrated by officials including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:07 IST
Nikita Porwal Shines as Femina Miss India 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to Nikita Porwal from Ujjain on her remarkable win as 'Femina Miss India World 2024'.

Porwal, who clinched the prestigious title at a glittering event on Wednesday, will now stand as India's representative at the upcoming Miss World contest.

The victory has also been acknowledged by State Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, highlighting Porwal's talent alongside runners-up Rekha Pandey and Aayushi Dholakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024