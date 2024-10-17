Nikita Porwal Shines as Femina Miss India 2024
Nikita Porwal from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been crowned 'Femina Miss India World 2024'. The event, held on Wednesday, was attended by prominent figures. Porwal is set to represent India at the Miss World contest. Her victory has been celebrated by officials including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to Nikita Porwal from Ujjain on her remarkable win as 'Femina Miss India World 2024'.
Porwal, who clinched the prestigious title at a glittering event on Wednesday, will now stand as India's representative at the upcoming Miss World contest.
The victory has also been acknowledged by State Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, highlighting Porwal's talent alongside runners-up Rekha Pandey and Aayushi Dholakia.
