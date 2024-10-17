Nikita Porwal Shines as Femina Miss India 2024

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to Nikita Porwal from Ujjain on her remarkable win as 'Femina Miss India World 2024'.

Porwal, who clinched the prestigious title at a glittering event on Wednesday, will now stand as India's representative at the upcoming Miss World contest.

The victory has also been acknowledged by State Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, highlighting Porwal's talent alongside runners-up Rekha Pandey and Aayushi Dholakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)