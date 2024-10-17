Left Menu

Empowering Education Through Valmiki's Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted Maharshi Valmiki's message of education as a key to societal progress on Valmiki Jayanti. By visiting Valmiki Mandir, she emphasized AAP's commitment to providing world-class education to underprivileged children, aligning with Valmiki's principles of equality and humanity.

  • Country:
  • India

On Valmiki Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the significance of education for societal progress, drawing inspiration from Maharshi Valmiki. She visited the Valmiki Mandir at Panchkuian Road, reiterating her commitment to providing world-class education to every child in Delhi, as per an official statement.

Atishi noted, "Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education paves the way to societal advancement." She further stated that the AAP government is dedicated to ensuring that underprivileged children receive quality education, viewing it as a path to empowerment and progress.

Valmiki, author of the epic Ramayana, is a revered figure, especially among Dalits. Upholding his ideals, CM Atishi vowed to build an educated and developed India, sharing images of her temple visit on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

