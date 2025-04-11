India Intensifies Trade Negotiations with US Amid Global Tech Dynamics

In a significant development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underscored the country's urgency in finalizing a trade deal with the United States. Attending the Carnegie Global Technology Summit, Jaishankar pointed out the shifting global trade dynamics, attributing them to a change in the US's engagement strategies.

He emphasized the complexity of trading with the ambitious US, noting the profoundly altered landscape over the past year. Jaishankar candidly acknowledged both nations' perspectives, referencing past dialogues and the protracted nature of global negotiations, notably citing the lengthy discussions with the EU.

At the summit, he remarked on how technology, influenced by US-China dynamics, is reshaping the trade story. He highlighted how nations like Japan and South Korea are leveraging technology for geopolitical resurgence, and outlined India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure and semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)