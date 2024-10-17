YÊU Cosmetics Pioneers India's TecCos Revolution

YÊU Cosmetics, the first-ever TecCos (technology-backed cosmetics) brand in India, is poised to redefine the beauty landscape. Founded by siblings Simran and Shivam Bagga from Jharkhand, YÊU targets a 5-7% market share within six months.

The brand, which projects initial revenue of INR 6-7 crore, plans to double its earnings in two years by introducing products specifically curated for Indian skin types. Extensive research and a trademarked approach make YÊU's offerings unique, tackling issues like oxidation and fading pigment.

With an AI virtual assistant called Grace, YÊU provides scientific insight into makeup challenges, promising consumers not just enhanced appearance but deeper confidence and self-love. The launch includes vegan and paraben-free products now available online and soon in wider marketplaces.

