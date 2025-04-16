Uttarakhand Boosts Reconstruction Funding and Promotes Agricultural Initiatives
Uttarakhand's state Cabinet increased the financial authority of divisional commissioners and district magistrates to expedite reconstruction after natural disasters. They also introduced policies to promote millet, kiwi, and dragon fruit cultivation, and allocated land for Pant Nagar airport expansion and declared villages as Sanskrit Grams for language promotion.
In a bid to expedite the reconstruction of public properties damaged by natural disasters, the Uttarakhand state Cabinet has increased the financial authority of divisional commissioners and district magistrates. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Divisional commissioners can now approve reconstruction projects worth Rs 1 to 5 crore, while district magistrates have clearance for projects up to Rs 1 crore, significantly up from previous limits. This aims to hasten disaster recovery efforts, as stated by government secretary Shailesh Bagauli.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved initiatives to encourage millet, kiwi, and dragon fruit farming by introducing cash incentives and subsidies. Plans for the expansion of Pant Nagar airport on 11 hectares of agricultural land and the establishment of Sanskrit Grams were also announced, with provisions for Sanskrit instructors to promote the language among residents.
