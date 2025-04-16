Uttarakhand Boosts Reconstruction Funding and Promotes Agricultural Initiatives

In a bid to expedite the reconstruction of public properties damaged by natural disasters, the Uttarakhand state Cabinet has increased the financial authority of divisional commissioners and district magistrates. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Divisional commissioners can now approve reconstruction projects worth Rs 1 to 5 crore, while district magistrates have clearance for projects up to Rs 1 crore, significantly up from previous limits. This aims to hasten disaster recovery efforts, as stated by government secretary Shailesh Bagauli.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved initiatives to encourage millet, kiwi, and dragon fruit farming by introducing cash incentives and subsidies. Plans for the expansion of Pant Nagar airport on 11 hectares of agricultural land and the establishment of Sanskrit Grams were also announced, with provisions for Sanskrit instructors to promote the language among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)