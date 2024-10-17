Bengali Language Achieves Classical Status: A Historic Triumph for Culture

Celebrated figures have welcomed the government's landmark decision to designate Bengali as a classical language, acknowledging this as a historic day for Bengalis and Bengali speakers worldwide.

The language's rich 1,000-year legacy, championed by thinkers and luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, has continually adapted and integrated new influences over the centuries.

Bengali, noted for its literary resonance and cultural impact, as poignantly exemplified by its rendition of the National Anthem, has inspired global admiration, prompting gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)