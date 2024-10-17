Left Menu

Bengali Language Achieves Classical Status: A Historic Triumph for Culture

Renowned personalities applauded the government's recognition of Bengali as a classical language, marking it as a historic event for Bengalis globally. The language's rich history and cultural contributions by figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam have been pivotal. This decision celebrates the language's evolution and integration over centuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:21 IST
Bengali Language Achieves Classical Status: A Historic Triumph for Culture
Celebrated figures have welcomed the government's landmark decision to designate Bengali as a classical language, acknowledging this as a historic day for Bengalis and Bengali speakers worldwide.

The language's rich 1,000-year legacy, championed by thinkers and luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, has continually adapted and integrated new influences over the centuries.

Bengali, noted for its literary resonance and cultural impact, as poignantly exemplified by its rendition of the National Anthem, has inspired global admiration, prompting gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

