A Tribute to Ratan Tata: Infosys Honors a Legend

Infosys commemorated the late Ratan Tata during their Q2 earnings conference by recalling his 2001 visit to their campus, highlighting his impact on the nation and industry. Salil Parekh emphasized Tata's inspiring legacy for dreams and humility. The conference included a tribute video and a minute of silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:29 IST
Infosys paid tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata during its Q2 earnings conference on Tuesday. The ceremony began with a video recalling Tata's visit to the Infosys campus in October 2001, where he planted a tree that has since flourished, symbolizing his enduring legacy.

"Ratan Tata has left an indelible mark on our country, and really for each of us to be able to dream large and to stay grounded. He will be missed by all of us," said Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh in his opening remarks following the video tribute.

The event also paused for a minute of silence to honor Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, who passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai. His contributions as an industrialist and philanthropist were acknowledged during the solemn gathering.

