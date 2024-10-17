Left Menu

TMC's 'Bijoya Sammilani': A Cultural Outreach Amidst Controversy

In response to public anger over a recent crime, the Trinamool Congress has initiated 'Bijoya Sammilani'—a cultural event promoting community unity across West Bengal. The party aims to engage with residents, counter opposition narratives, and assess organizational strength, despite ongoing protests regarding the RG Kar incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:05 IST
In light of public outrage following a brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has embarked on a mass outreach program known as 'Bijoya Sammilani' throughout West Bengal.

Commencing on Thursday, this cultural event, usually celebrated post-Durga Puja, aims to foster community spirit by bringing people together.

TMC leaders will use the gatherings to engage directly with citizens, celebrate achievements, and counter negative narratives, while addressing ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.

