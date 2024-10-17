TMC's 'Bijoya Sammilani': A Cultural Outreach Amidst Controversy
In response to public anger over a recent crime, the Trinamool Congress has initiated 'Bijoya Sammilani'—a cultural event promoting community unity across West Bengal. The party aims to engage with residents, counter opposition narratives, and assess organizational strength, despite ongoing protests regarding the RG Kar incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In light of public outrage following a brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has embarked on a mass outreach program known as 'Bijoya Sammilani' throughout West Bengal.
Commencing on Thursday, this cultural event, usually celebrated post-Durga Puja, aims to foster community spirit by bringing people together.
TMC leaders will use the gatherings to engage directly with citizens, celebrate achievements, and counter negative narratives, while addressing ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death
West Bengal Erupts in Protests Over Doctor's Tragic Death Amidst Mahalaya Festivities
Tragedy in South Kolkata: Student Killed by Excavator Sparks Protests
Hindu Mahasabha Protests India-Bangladesh Cricket Match in Gwalior
Vietnam Protests China's Fishermen Attack in South China Sea