TMC's 'Bijoya Sammilani': A Cultural Outreach Amidst Controversy

In light of public outrage following a brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has embarked on a mass outreach program known as 'Bijoya Sammilani' throughout West Bengal.

Commencing on Thursday, this cultural event, usually celebrated post-Durga Puja, aims to foster community spirit by bringing people together.

TMC leaders will use the gatherings to engage directly with citizens, celebrate achievements, and counter negative narratives, while addressing ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident.

