Tragic Fall of One Direction Star: The Substance Struggles of Liam Payne

In a tragic turn of events, pop icon Liam Payne, a member of the globally renowned band One Direction, has died in Buenos Aires under circumstances currently deemed 'suspicious' by local authorities. Payne, 31, was found dead after plunging from the balcony of his hotel room.

Details from the autopsy reveal multiple internal and external injuries consistent with a fall from height, with no evidence of third-party involvement. The prosecutors have noted Payne was battling substance abuse issues at the time.

City police described the hotel room as being in 'total disorder', a condition attributed to Payne's intoxication. The ongoing investigation has uncovered various substances and medications at the scene, compounding concerns about the role of alcohol and drugs in this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)