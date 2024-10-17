Left Menu

Tragic Fall of One Direction Star: The Substance Struggles of Liam Payne

Liam Payne, One Direction pop star, tragically died in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony. Authorities report multiple injuries and substance abuse is suspected. Police found substances in the room and a disorderly scene. Investigations continue, though no third-party involvement is indicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:36 IST
Tragic Fall of One Direction Star: The Substance Struggles of Liam Payne
Liam Payne

In a tragic turn of events, pop icon Liam Payne, a member of the globally renowned band One Direction, has died in Buenos Aires under circumstances currently deemed 'suspicious' by local authorities. Payne, 31, was found dead after plunging from the balcony of his hotel room.

Details from the autopsy reveal multiple internal and external injuries consistent with a fall from height, with no evidence of third-party involvement. The prosecutors have noted Payne was battling substance abuse issues at the time.

City police described the hotel room as being in 'total disorder', a condition attributed to Payne's intoxication. The ongoing investigation has uncovered various substances and medications at the scene, compounding concerns about the role of alcohol and drugs in this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024