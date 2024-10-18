Left Menu

Retracing History: Battlefield Treks Celebrate Walong's Brave Legacy

To commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh Minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off adventure treks retracing soldiers' paths from the 1962 Sino-India war. The events aim to honor fallen soldiers and promote Lohit Valley as an adventure tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:42 IST
In a tribute to the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two battlefield treks, retracing historic routes taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The treks serve as a remembrance of the brave resistance by soldiers against adverse conditions and aim to boost battlefield tourism in the picturesque Lohit Valley, defense official Lt Col Mahendra Rawat announced.

The events, including adventure treks and community initiatives, intend to honor fallen heroes and promote Lohit Valley's potential as an adventure tourism destination, concluding with a ceremonial event on November 13-14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

