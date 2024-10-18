Retracing History: Battlefield Treks Celebrate Walong's Brave Legacy

In a tribute to the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two battlefield treks, retracing historic routes taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The treks serve as a remembrance of the brave resistance by soldiers against adverse conditions and aim to boost battlefield tourism in the picturesque Lohit Valley, defense official Lt Col Mahendra Rawat announced.

The events, including adventure treks and community initiatives, intend to honor fallen heroes and promote Lohit Valley's potential as an adventure tourism destination, concluding with a ceremonial event on November 13-14.

