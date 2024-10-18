Left Menu

Judy Greer Joins 'In Memoriam' Cast Amidst Busy Career Revival

Actor Judy Greer has been cast in Rob Burnett's film 'In Memoriam', set to start production in Los Angeles. Playing alongside Marc Maron, Greer will take on the role of Maron’s ex-wife. This casting marks another addition to her prolific career in films and television series.

Updated: 18-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:35 IST
Judy Greer (Image source: Instagram/ @missjudygreer). Image Credit: ANI
Esteemed actor Judy Greer has signed on to star in Rob Burnett's upcoming comedy, 'In Memoriam,' alongside Marc Maron. Burnett, known for his adept comedic storytelling, penned the script and will soon commence filming in Los Angeles, as reported by Deadline.

The film's plot centers around a veteran Hollywood actor, portrayed by Maron, who becomes fixated on securing his remembrance in the Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' tribute after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Greer steps into the role of Maron's ex-wife, contributing her considerable talent to the production.

In addition to this project, Greer continues to expand her impressive filmography. She's completed work on Lionsgate's adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Long Walk' and recently wrapped filming for Jason Keller's Apple TV+ golf comedy series featuring Owen Wilson. Greer is also slated to appear in the family comedy, 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,' launching on November 8. Her past roles include notable performances in high-profile films such as 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' and 'Halloween' series. Showing no signs of slowing down, Greer will also join the sophomore season of 'The Last Thing He Told Me,' produced by Reese Witherspoon and team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

