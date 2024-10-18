Judy Greer Joins 'In Memoriam' Cast Amidst Busy Career Revival

Esteemed actor Judy Greer has signed on to star in Rob Burnett's upcoming comedy, 'In Memoriam,' alongside Marc Maron. Burnett, known for his adept comedic storytelling, penned the script and will soon commence filming in Los Angeles, as reported by Deadline.

The film's plot centers around a veteran Hollywood actor, portrayed by Maron, who becomes fixated on securing his remembrance in the Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam' tribute after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Greer steps into the role of Maron's ex-wife, contributing her considerable talent to the production.

In addition to this project, Greer continues to expand her impressive filmography. She's completed work on Lionsgate's adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Long Walk' and recently wrapped filming for Jason Keller's Apple TV+ golf comedy series featuring Owen Wilson. Greer is also slated to appear in the family comedy, 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,' launching on November 8. Her past roles include notable performances in high-profile films such as 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' and 'Halloween' series. Showing no signs of slowing down, Greer will also join the sophomore season of 'The Last Thing He Told Me,' produced by Reese Witherspoon and team.

(With inputs from agencies.)