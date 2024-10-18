Left Menu

Embracing Balance: The Rise of Yoga in Saudi Arabia Lead by Nouf Marwaai

Nouf Marwaai, Saudi Arabia's first certified yoga instructor and the first Arab Padma Shri awardee, has significantly contributed to making yoga popular in the kingdom, particularly among women. Introduced in 2017, yoga has seen widespread acceptance, highlighted by large participation in national events.

In a remarkable turn of events, the ancient Indian practice of yoga has found a thriving community in Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by Nouf Marwaai, the nation's first certified yoga instructor. The practice, introduced in 2017, is now predominantly embraced by Saudi women, a testament to its widespread acceptance.

Marwaai's journey with yoga began against the odds, at the age of 17 when she was diagnosed with Lupus Erythematosus. Defying medical predictions, she turned to yoga, which remarkably improved her health, eventually leading her to India to deepen her knowledge. Her dedication then brought yoga back to Saudi Arabia, where it has flourished impressively.

Despite what some might have assumed would be cultural barriers, Marwaai asserts that yoga's philosophy is ancient and non-conflicting with local beliefs. The Saudi Yoga Committee, which she now heads, recently reported overwhelming interest, with thousands participating in national yoga events, reflecting a robust enthusiasm for health and well-being among Saudis.

