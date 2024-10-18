Paul King to Direct New Prince Charming Film for Disney

Disney is ushering in a new cinematic vision for the cherished character of Prince Charming, selecting the esteemed director Paul King to take the helm. King's previous successes with 'Paddington' and the soon-to-release 'Wonka' have paved the way for him to tackle this innovative reimagining of the legendary persona, according to Deadline.

Deadline reports confirm that King will direct the feature with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker on board as co-writers. Although specific plot details are under wraps, insiders suggest the narrative will break away from the traditional 'Cinderella' story, presenting a standalone journey for the character best known as the romantic figure in many Disney classics like 'Sleeping Beauty' and 'Snow White'.

Paul King's reputation as a family-friendly filmmaker is grounded in his creation of the celebrated 'Paddington' series, a franchise beloved for its heartfelt narratives. His latest work, 'Wonka', starring Timothee Chalamet, has garnered over USD 634 million globally, showcasing King's box-office appeal and storytelling prowess. Collaborator Simon Farnaby, a frequent partner of King, also penned scripts for the 'Paddington' series and 'Wonka'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)