Trump's Bold Immigration Agenda Marks First 100 Days

The White House initiated a weeklong celebration of Donald Trump's first 100 days focusing on immigration, a strong suit for the president amid contrasting poll responses.

Yard signs with mugshots of immigrants accused of serious crimes lined the White House lawn, emphasizing the administration's stern stance on border policies. Trump's top border adviser, Tom Homan, highlighted the 'unprecedented success' of the efforts so far.

Immigration remains a leading public opinion issue, with the administration in early stages of what it calls the largest deportation campaign in history, despite mixed public approval and challenges from the judicial system.

