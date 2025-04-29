Royals' Return to Romance: William and Kate's Scottish Anniversary Getaway
Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on a rural Scottish island. The visit includes their official engagements and a private stay at a cottage on the Isles of Mull and Iona. They aim to highlight environmental conservation during this trip.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary on a serene Scottish island. The couple, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, will embark on their most prominent joint visit this year as they head to the picturesque Isles of Mull and Iona.
Rather than celebrating privately, the Prince and Princess of Wales, celebrated for their Hollywood-like allure, will undertake official duties on these islands, located off the west coast of Scotland. Their itinerary includes visiting brightly colored Tobermory houses and local community hubs that emphasize environmental protection.
This rare public engagement follows Kate's successful recovery from preventative chemotherapy treatment. Prince William, also known as Lord of the Isles, has a deep connection to Scotland and is eager to pass this affection on to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecuador reelects President Daniel Noboa, a conservative millionaire with a divisive no-holds-barred crime-fighting record, reports AP.
Trump Blocks Steel Bid: National Interest at Forefront
Devastating Missile Strike in Sumy Sparks International Outcry
Italian Billionaire Gianluigi Aponte Eyes Major Port Acquisition
Karun Nair's Sensational IPL Comeback: A Tale of Resilience