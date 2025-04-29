Royals' Return to Romance: William and Kate's Scottish Anniversary Getaway

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary on a serene Scottish island. The couple, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, will embark on their most prominent joint visit this year as they head to the picturesque Isles of Mull and Iona.

Rather than celebrating privately, the Prince and Princess of Wales, celebrated for their Hollywood-like allure, will undertake official duties on these islands, located off the west coast of Scotland. Their itinerary includes visiting brightly colored Tobermory houses and local community hubs that emphasize environmental protection.

This rare public engagement follows Kate's successful recovery from preventative chemotherapy treatment. Prince William, also known as Lord of the Isles, has a deep connection to Scotland and is eager to pass this affection on to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

