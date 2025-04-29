Left Menu

Royals' Return to Romance: William and Kate's Scottish Anniversary Getaway

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on a rural Scottish island. The visit includes their official engagements and a private stay at a cottage on the Isles of Mull and Iona. They aim to highlight environmental conservation during this trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 04:31 IST
Royals' Return to Romance: William and Kate's Scottish Anniversary Getaway
Prince William
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary on a serene Scottish island. The couple, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, will embark on their most prominent joint visit this year as they head to the picturesque Isles of Mull and Iona.

Rather than celebrating privately, the Prince and Princess of Wales, celebrated for their Hollywood-like allure, will undertake official duties on these islands, located off the west coast of Scotland. Their itinerary includes visiting brightly colored Tobermory houses and local community hubs that emphasize environmental protection.

This rare public engagement follows Kate's successful recovery from preventative chemotherapy treatment. Prince William, also known as Lord of the Isles, has a deep connection to Scotland and is eager to pass this affection on to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025