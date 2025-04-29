Trump Administration Probes Harvard for Civil Rights Violations

The Trump administration announced an investigation into whether Harvard University and the Harvard Law Review violated civil rights laws by potentially prioritizing racial factors in article selection. This development coincides with Harvard's ongoing legal battle against a freeze of $2.2 billion in federal funding crucial for research.

The Departments of Education and Health and Human Services are examining allegations of 'race-based discrimination' by Harvard Law Review, as outlined in a statement by Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights. The accusation suggests that racial background may unduly influence article selections, rather than merit.

At the same time, Harvard faces federal pressure to amend its institutional policies, including ideological balance and diversity measures. The case highlights a complex intersection of civil rights, free speech, and federal oversight in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)