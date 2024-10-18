MTV Hustle Returns: India's Hip-Hop Showdown

MTV Hustle, a renowned music reality series aimed at discovering India's top hip-hop talent, is set to return for its fourth season.

Airing from October 19, viewers can tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioCinema. This season brings a captivating mix of fresh talent, fierce competition, and original music compositions. Judges include famed rappers Raftaar and Ikka, both of whom bring their unique industry expertise to the table.

The show also sees the return of Squad Bosses Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR, with rapper RAGA joining them for the first time. This season, as emphasized by Raftaar, is a tribute to the dedication and passion driving Indian hip-hop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)