Dubai Studio City: Gateway to Global Creative Expansion

Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group, is fostering creative talent and aiding business expansion in new markets, leveraging the global media industry's rapid growth. As a Platinum Partner of the Broadcast India show, it highlights the integration of Indian media talent into its vibrant ecosystem, boosting international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:03 IST
Dubai Studio City, a leading hub for content creation in the Middle East, is paving the way for creative talent to expand businesses globally, as the media and entertainment industry experiences rapid globalisation. With a year-on-year growth of over 11.5% in early 2024, its community is thriving.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC's sector-specific business districts, Dubai Studio City showcased its expanding talent pool as a Platinum Partner at the Broadcast India show. Indian creatives in Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, involved in film, TV, and radio production, are making waves in the industry.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of the TECOM Group, remarked on the ecosystem's role in facilitating global content production. Dubai Studio City's strategic alignment with the Dubai Film and TV Commission and initiatives like the Golden Visa programme have cemented Dubai as a creative excellence hub.

