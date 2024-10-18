Left Menu

Punit Goenka Reappointed as ZEEL's CEO Despite Past Regulatory Hurdles

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has reappointed Punit Goenka as Managing Director & CEO for five years, effective January 2025. Despite a previous SEBI ruling disqualifying him, the appellate tribunal has cleared Goenka, enabling him to concentrate on boosting the company's performance through strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:25 IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced the reappointment of Punit Goenka as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, commencing in January 2025, as per their recent BSE filing.

The board's decision follows the Nomination & Remuneration Committee's recommendation and is pending member approval. Previously, Goenka faced a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order barring him from key positions. However, this was overturned by the Securities Appellate Tribunal in late October 2023.

With the post-Sony merger focus, Goenka is heavily investing in strategic plans that prioritize cost-efficiency and superior content to boost ZEEL's profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

