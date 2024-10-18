Punit Goenka Reappointed as ZEEL's CEO Despite Past Regulatory Hurdles

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced the reappointment of Punit Goenka as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, commencing in January 2025, as per their recent BSE filing.

The board's decision follows the Nomination & Remuneration Committee's recommendation and is pending member approval. Previously, Goenka faced a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order barring him from key positions. However, this was overturned by the Securities Appellate Tribunal in late October 2023.

With the post-Sony merger focus, Goenka is heavily investing in strategic plans that prioritize cost-efficiency and superior content to boost ZEEL's profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)