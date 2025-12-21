Left Menu

SEBI Stands Firm: No Changes in Short Selling Framework

SEBI clarified there's no change in the short selling regulatory framework despite media reports suggesting otherwise. SEBI plans a comprehensive review of the framework. The existing framework, introduced in 2007, remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:08 IST
SEBI Stands Firm: No Changes in Short Selling Framework
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator SEBI reiterated on Sunday that there are no changes to the regulatory framework governing short selling, countering recent media reports suggesting amendments effective from December 22, 2025.

According to a statement from SEBI, the question of any immediate changes doesn't arise, as the current framework remains intact. Media suggestions of imminent adjustments were labeled incorrect by the regulator.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced plans in November to establish a working group aimed at reviewing the short selling framework and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) regime. Despite being introduced in 2007, the framework has largely remained consistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025