Elderly Pilgrims Face Hardships During 'Kartik Brata' in Puri

The BJD criticized the Odisha government for inadequate facilities for elderly women pilgrims visiting Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple. They allege that many women suffered due to lack of lodging and other necessities, accusing the BJP government of neglect and compromising cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticized the Odisha government for failing to provide adequate amenities for elderly women pilgrims at Puri's famous Shree Jagannath Temple during the observance of 'Kartik Brata'.

The party spokesperson, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, claimed that the pilgrims, known as 'habishyalis', faced significant hardships, including having to sleep on the streets due to a shortage of lodging facilities.

Meanwhile, the Puri District Administration has begun efforts to rectify the situation, but the controversy highlights the ongoing political tussle over managing religious and cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

