Bihar: A New Horizon for Filmmakers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced numerous opportunities for filmmakers at the 'Bihar Film Conclave-2024'. He emphasized the state's potential with pristine locations and a new film promotion policy offering grants and incentives to filmmakers. The event highlighted Bihar's rich cultural heritage and its appeal as a cinematic destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has put the state on the filmmaking map, unveiling a plethora of opportunities during the 'Bihar Film Conclave-2024'. Sinha spoke passionately about Bihar's attractiveness, citing its scenic locations and available infrastructure.

He introduced a new film promotion policy, designed to attract filmmakers to the region, especially those hailing from Bihar, encouraging them to explore and showcase its cultural heritage. This policy promises financial support for regional productions, including documentaries and web series.

Attendees included MPs, actors, and other film industry members. The policy promises grants covering up to half the production costs for regional language films, with significant incentives for projects shot extensively in Bihar, illustrating the state's commitment to nurturing its film industry.

Latest News

