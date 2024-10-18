Bihar: A New Horizon for Filmmakers

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has put the state on the filmmaking map, unveiling a plethora of opportunities during the 'Bihar Film Conclave-2024'. Sinha spoke passionately about Bihar's attractiveness, citing its scenic locations and available infrastructure.

He introduced a new film promotion policy, designed to attract filmmakers to the region, especially those hailing from Bihar, encouraging them to explore and showcase its cultural heritage. This policy promises financial support for regional productions, including documentaries and web series.

Attendees included MPs, actors, and other film industry members. The policy promises grants covering up to half the production costs for regional language films, with significant incentives for projects shot extensively in Bihar, illustrating the state's commitment to nurturing its film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)