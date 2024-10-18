Left Menu

Aisha Gaddafi's Artistic Tribute to Her Father Unveiled in Moscow

Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, showcases her art in Moscow to honor her father. The exhibit at the State Museum of Oriental Art features paintings that reflect her personal loss, including depictions related to her family's tragic end during the Libyan uprising.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:31 IST
Aisha Gaddafi's Artistic Tribute to Her Father Unveiled in Moscow
Moscow's State Museum of Oriental Art has launched an exhibition featuring artworks by Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The collection, dedicated to his memory, is her first public showcase of paintings that express the profound loss she experienced following the violent upheaval that claimed her father's life in 2011.

The exhibit includes a striking piece illustrating a crowd taking photos of the bodies of her father and brother, capturing a haunting moment from her past. Aisha Gaddafi revealed, 'These pictures are painted not with my hand, but with my heart,' emphasizing the personal significance of the artwork displayed on the anniversary of their deaths.

After fleeing Libya in 2011, Aisha sought refuge abroad, finally settling in Oman. The exhibition was organized by Igor Spivak of the Russian Mideast Society with support from Russia's Foreign Ministry, reflecting enduring ties between Gaddafi's legacy and Russian sentiment, as Spivak noted the affection the Russian people hold for her and her father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

