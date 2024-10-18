Left Menu

Prague's Crackdown on Pub Crawls Aims to Revamp Tourism Image

Prague authorities have approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls in a move to combat overtourism challenges. The decision seeks to address nocturnal disturbances and promote cultural tourism, discouraging cheap alco-tourism. The ban will be enforced from November between 10 pm and 6 am, with significant fines for violations.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:37 IST
  • Czechia

In a bid to curb the adverse effects of overtourism, Prague has announced a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls starting November. The decision comes after years of dealing with noise, litter, and security issues caused by these loud gatherings of tourists in the city's historic district.

City council member Adam Zabranský, who spearheaded the proposal, emphasized that the goal is not to deter people from enjoying a drink in Prague but to combat the rampant cheap alco-tourism. The city police will enforce the ban between 10 pm and 6 am, imposing fines up to 100,000 koruna on violators.

This measure is part of a broader strategy to promote cultural tourism, encouraging visitors to explore Prague's rich culture and history rather than solely focusing on nightlife. Despite mixed reactions, city officials are optimistic that this move will enhance Prague's reputation as a cultural destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

