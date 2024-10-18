Elderly Pilgrims Struggle at Puri: BJD Blames BJP for Inadequate Arrangements
The BJD criticized the Odisha government's handling of the 'Kartik Brata' pilgrimage in Puri, accusing the BJP of failing to provide proper facilities for elderly women pilgrims. The government responded, denying the allegations and stating efforts were underway to resolve the issues.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding the 'Kartik Brata' pilgrimage has intensified as the BJD accuses the Odisha government, led by the BJP, of neglecting the needs of elderly women pilgrims in Puri. Many of these women, referred to as 'habishyali,' were reportedly forced to sleep on the streets due to insufficient accommodation.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed local authorities to address these issues. He stated that the government is committed to providing necessary facilities for the pilgrims. Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samannsinghar claims that the BJP government's failures have hurt the religious sentiments of Odia people.
The district administration has been urged to accommodate those who have not registered, as ongoing arrangements are primarily for registered pilgrims. The situation remains tense with political implications for the BJP's promises to uphold regional pride and tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puri
- pilgrim
- Kartik Brata
- BJD
- BJP
- habishyali
- Odisha
- accommodation
- religious sentiments
- Odia pride
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
Orphaned Siblings in Odisha Await Government Aid
Protests Erupt Over Alleged Recruitment Irregularities in Odisha
PM Modi Confident of BJP's Victory in Haryana Amid Criticism of Congress
AAP Accuses BJP of U-Turn on Bus Marshals' Reinstatement