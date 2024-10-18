Controversy Surrounds 'Emergency': Sikh Community's Battle for Historical Accuracy

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu addressed the controversy surrounding the movie 'Emergency', which has faced opposition from the Sikh community. Bittu emphasized the importance of unveiling the historical wrongdoings against Sikhs during the Emergency period and urged the public to be informed about them.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, assured concerned parties that any objectionable scenes against Sikhs have been removed after discussions with community scholars. Under the oversight of key Sikh intellectuals like Sardar Vijay Satbir Singh, the movie was edited to exclude any offensive content, ensuring respect for Sikh sentiments.

Highlighting the broader context, Bittu criticized those attempting to halt the film, suggesting they aim to shield individuals responsible for past atrocities against Sikhs, including actions under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure. The film's release continues to spark debate as it draws attention to significant historical events, prompting conversations about representation and truth in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)