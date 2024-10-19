Left Menu

Empowering Creative Minds: Designing Futures 2050 Competition

Designing Futures 2050 is an international competition by BE OPEN aimed at inspiring young creatives to generate innovative solutions for a sustainable future. It focuses on the UN SDGs and offers monetary prizes for the best projects, encouraging creative and design thinking in global sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:20 IST
Empowering Creative Minds: Designing Futures 2050 Competition
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Designing Futures 2050 marks the sixth edition of BE OPEN's international competition, inviting students, graduates, and young professionals to develop solutions that promise a prosperous, sustainable future. Aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this competition seeks to inspire innovation among the next generation of creative thinkers.

The competition, curated by BE OPEN's founder Elena Baturina, emphasizes the importance of adapting the SDGs to contemporary challenges. It aims to recognize and promote young professionals across creative and engineering disciplines by showcasing their sustainable ideas and solutions through an international platform.

Entrants are encouraged to submit projects under three categories: Battling the Problems of Today, Creating the Visions of Tomorrow, and Adjusting the SDGs. With monetary awards between €2,000 to €5,000, the competition nurtures talent while advancing sustainability, with winners decided by experts and public voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024