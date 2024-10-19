Empowering Creative Minds: Designing Futures 2050 Competition

Designing Futures 2050 marks the sixth edition of BE OPEN's international competition, inviting students, graduates, and young professionals to develop solutions that promise a prosperous, sustainable future. Aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this competition seeks to inspire innovation among the next generation of creative thinkers.

The competition, curated by BE OPEN's founder Elena Baturina, emphasizes the importance of adapting the SDGs to contemporary challenges. It aims to recognize and promote young professionals across creative and engineering disciplines by showcasing their sustainable ideas and solutions through an international platform.

Entrants are encouraged to submit projects under three categories: Battling the Problems of Today, Creating the Visions of Tomorrow, and Adjusting the SDGs. With monetary awards between €2,000 to €5,000, the competition nurtures talent while advancing sustainability, with winners decided by experts and public voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)