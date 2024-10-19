Luca Guadagnino to Reimagine 'American Psycho'

Luca Guadagnino, renowned filmmaker, is in talks to helm a fresh adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 'American Psycho', a novel famous for its dark portrayal of a dual life led by Manhattan banker Patrick Bateman.

The script for this Lionsgate project will be written by Scott Z Burns, known for his acclaimed work on films like 'Contagion' and 'The Bourne Ultimatum', according to Deadline.

This new venture, produced by Frenesy Films with executive producer Sam Pressman, sets out to deliver a contemporary take under Guadagnino's vision, renowned for movies like 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Suspiria'.

