Left Menu

Luca Guadagnino to Reimagine 'American Psycho'

Luca Guadagnino is set to direct a new adaptation of 'American Psycho', originally written by Bret Easton Ellis. Scott Z Burns will pen the script, with production by Lionsgate. This project aims to bring a fresh vision to the story of Patrick Bateman, a Manhattan banker and serial killer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:29 IST
Luca Guadagnino to Reimagine 'American Psycho'
  • Country:
  • United States

Luca Guadagnino, renowned filmmaker, is in talks to helm a fresh adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 'American Psycho', a novel famous for its dark portrayal of a dual life led by Manhattan banker Patrick Bateman.

The script for this Lionsgate project will be written by Scott Z Burns, known for his acclaimed work on films like 'Contagion' and 'The Bourne Ultimatum', according to Deadline.

This new venture, produced by Frenesy Films with executive producer Sam Pressman, sets out to deliver a contemporary take under Guadagnino's vision, renowned for movies like 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'Suspiria'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024