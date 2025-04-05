Ana de Armas Eyes Lead Role in 'Evelyn Hugo' Film Adaptation

Actress Ana de Armas has shown interest in taking on the lead role of Evelyn Hugo in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller, 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'. Known for her performance in 'Ballerina', de Armas is eager to embody the character of the mysterious Hollywood starlet.

When asked about fan interest in her portraying the iconic character, de Armas told the Hollywood Reporter, "I heard that, yeah." She expressed her desire to explore diverse roles, stating, "One thing I love about acting and my career is the ability to do everything. You have to try all the things you can. You can't just always eat the same thing."

The movie adaptation is underway at Netflix, with Liz Tigelaar set to write the screenplay and executive produce alongside Taylor Jenkins Reid and Margaret Chernin. Although casting decisions have not yet been made, fans speculate about prospective leads, with de Armas, Jessica Chastain, and Eiza Gonzalez considered top picks. Notably, Chastain has rebuffed the idea of playing Celia St. James, while Gonzalez has shown a keen interest in the role of Evelyn Hugo, exclaiming, "It'd be such an honor... I love the book. I love all [Reid's] stuff. I'm a huge fan."

(With inputs from agencies.)