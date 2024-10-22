Left Menu

German Tourism Board Targets Surge in Indian Visitors

Germany anticipates a 10% rise in Indian tourists next year, reaching one million overnight stays in 2023. The German National Tourism Board highlights growth, citing 1.75 lakh visitors from India between January and July 2023. Post-pandemic recovery has boosted tourism activities significantly compared to previous years.

Germany is positioning itself to attract a 10% increase in Indian tourists next year, according to officials from the German National Tourism Board (GNTB).

The GNTB anticipates that Indian visitors will accumulate one million overnight stays by the end of this year. Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, expressed optimism about reaching this milestone and forecasting an additional one lakh stays in 2025.

Recent estimates show that from January to July 2023, 1.75 lakh Indian tourists resulted in 5,23,076 overnight stays in Germany. This signals a steady post-pandemic growth, with tourism figures from India to Germany set to exceed expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

