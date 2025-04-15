Left Menu

Tragic End: Grocery Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries After Grudge Attack

Ramitha, a grocery store owner in Bedakam, died from burn injuries inflicted by Ramamrutham, who set her on fire over a personal dispute. The attack was reportedly motivated by prior complaints Ramitha made about Ramamrutham's disruptive behavior which led to his eviction. Ramamrutham has been apprehended.

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the Bedakam community, a 32-year-old grocery store owner named Ramitha has tragically succumbed to severe burn injuries. The attack occurred when Ramamrutham, a neighboring shop owner, allegedly poured thinner on her and set her ablaze over a personal grievance.

Ramitha's son and a friend narrowly escaped the attack, but Ramitha suffered burns to 50 percent of her body. The brutal incident unfolded after her complaints about Ramamrutham's disruptive behavior led the building owner to demand his departure from the premises.

Authorities have confirmed that Ramamrutham had previously issued death threats to her. He was swiftly apprehended by local residents and bus staff, who handed him over to the police. The tragic death of Ramitha has highlighted ongoing issues of personal vendettas manifesting in violent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

