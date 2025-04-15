Cambodia's Controversial Deportation of Taiwanese Nationals: A Diplomatic Tangle

Cambodia has confirmed the deportation of several individuals, identified as 'Chinese criminals,' to China, a move that has drawn significant ire from Taiwan. Among those deported were citizens of Taiwan, who were allegedly involved in telecom scams within Cambodian borders.

This decision is underscored by Cambodia's commitment to the 'one China' policy, which Beijing advocates. This policy asserts that Taiwan is a part of China, a claim that Taiwan staunchly contests. The deportation comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Southeast Asia, including Cambodia.

Taiwanese officials are currently attempting to ascertain the exact number of their nationals affected by this deportation. Taiwan, which does not have a de facto embassy in Cambodia, has long expressed concern over such extraditions, viewing them as politically motivated actions favoring Beijing.

