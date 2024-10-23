Left Menu

Germany's 'Focus on India': A New Chapter in Indo-German Relations

Germany's Cabinet has adopted 'Focus on India', a key document aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Ahead of Chancellor Scholz's visit, the paper outlines a strategic partnership to elevate ties. The upcoming Intergovernmental Consultations will foster collaboration in various areas, marking a step forward in Indo-German cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:38 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Germany is set to elevate its relationship with India, adopting a strategic document titled 'Focus on India' that promises to enhance bilateral ties. This development precedes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India, where a robust agenda is expected to be discussed.

These discussions will occur during the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz. The biannual meeting serves as a comprehensive platform for ministers from both nations to explore cooperation in diverse spheres.

The document signifies a commitment to deepening Indo-German relations in areas such as defense, trade, and energy. As the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership approaches, Germany aims to foster greater awareness of India among business and academic stakeholders, and federal state representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

