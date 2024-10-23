Germany's 'Focus on India': A New Chapter in Indo-German Relations

Germany is set to elevate its relationship with India, adopting a strategic document titled 'Focus on India' that promises to enhance bilateral ties. This development precedes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India, where a robust agenda is expected to be discussed.

These discussions will occur during the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz. The biannual meeting serves as a comprehensive platform for ministers from both nations to explore cooperation in diverse spheres.

The document signifies a commitment to deepening Indo-German relations in areas such as defense, trade, and energy. As the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership approaches, Germany aims to foster greater awareness of India among business and academic stakeholders, and federal state representatives.

