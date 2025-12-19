Congress to Challenge BJP with Election Reform Document

The Congress party is crafting a comprehensive document on election reforms to submit to the Election Commission, effectively countering BJP allegations of inactivity since 2014. This initiative comes in response to BJP's claims that Congress had not provided any electoral reform suggestions in the past decade.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh dismissed Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions as baseless during a press conference, emphasizing that Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala have actively engaged with the Election Commission on election reform matters.

Ramesh's comments follow BJP Leader J P Nadda's challenge in the Rajya Sabha, where he claimed that no opposition party had taken the Election Commission's challenge regarding potential election rigging. Congress intends to present its forthcoming document to both Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

(With inputs from agencies.)