Left Menu

'Nivesh ka Rangmanch': Theatrical Blend of Art and Finance Spreads Financial Awareness

MSE IPFT's initiative, 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch', combines theatre and finance, aiming to educate the next generation of investors. Hosted during World Investor Week, the event drew over 1000 attendees, symbolizing inclusive economic growth through art and storytelling to foster financial literacy among India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:50 IST
'Nivesh ka Rangmanch': Theatrical Blend of Art and Finance Spreads Financial Awareness
  • Country:
  • India

MSE IPFT's groundbreaking initiative, 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch', uniquely combines theatre and finance to educate India's next generation of investors. Hosted at St. Andrew's Auditorium during World Investor Week, this historic event attracted over 1,000 attendees, showcasing a blend of art and financial awareness.

The collaboration of theatre and finance was highlighted by Ms. Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO of MSE. She emphasized the impactful nature of professional theatre in delivering value-driven financial messaging, aiming to foster responsible and self-aligned investors across India's smaller cities and towns.

Expert insights were shared by key figures, including Mr. G.P. Garg from SEBI, who stressed the importance of long-term investments. Ms. Nipa Sheth, Mr. Nilesh Shah, and actors Ms. Sonali Kulkarni and Ms. Vidya Malavade also contributed, highlighting the benefits of financial literacy and smart investment strategies for personal growth and economic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024