'Nivesh ka Rangmanch': Theatrical Blend of Art and Finance Spreads Financial Awareness

MSE IPFT's groundbreaking initiative, 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch', uniquely combines theatre and finance to educate India's next generation of investors. Hosted at St. Andrew's Auditorium during World Investor Week, this historic event attracted over 1,000 attendees, showcasing a blend of art and financial awareness.

The collaboration of theatre and finance was highlighted by Ms. Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO of MSE. She emphasized the impactful nature of professional theatre in delivering value-driven financial messaging, aiming to foster responsible and self-aligned investors across India's smaller cities and towns.

Expert insights were shared by key figures, including Mr. G.P. Garg from SEBI, who stressed the importance of long-term investments. Ms. Nipa Sheth, Mr. Nilesh Shah, and actors Ms. Sonali Kulkarni and Ms. Vidya Malavade also contributed, highlighting the benefits of financial literacy and smart investment strategies for personal growth and economic participation.

