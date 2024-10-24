Left Menu

'Writers' Village' in Uttarakhand: A Hub of Global Literary Talent

The 'Writers' Village' (Lekhak Gaon), developed by former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank near Dehradun, is set for inauguration by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd), and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It hosts an International Literature, Art and Culture Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:22 IST
'Writers' Village' in Uttarakhand: A Hub of Global Literary Talent
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has established a 'Writers' Village' near Dehradun, which will be officially inaugurated this Friday. The event will see esteemed dignitaries such as former President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) in attendance.

The village, located 24 km from Dehradun, will host the country's first International Literature, Art, and Culture Festival over three days. Distinguished guests like Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi and writer Mamta Kalia will grace the event, along with participants from over 65 countries.

Sessions will cover topics of writing, culture, and nature, highlighting the village's mission to inspire creativity. Among its amenities are a library, meditation center, auditorium, and accommodation for writers. The initiative was inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's concern over the respect for writers in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024