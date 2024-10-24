'Writers' Village' in Uttarakhand: A Hub of Global Literary Talent
The 'Writers' Village' (Lekhak Gaon), developed by former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank near Dehradun, is set for inauguration by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd), and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It hosts an International Literature, Art and Culture Festival.
- Country:
- India
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has established a 'Writers' Village' near Dehradun, which will be officially inaugurated this Friday. The event will see esteemed dignitaries such as former President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) in attendance.
The village, located 24 km from Dehradun, will host the country's first International Literature, Art, and Culture Festival over three days. Distinguished guests like Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi and writer Mamta Kalia will grace the event, along with participants from over 65 countries.
Sessions will cover topics of writing, culture, and nature, highlighting the village's mission to inspire creativity. Among its amenities are a library, meditation center, auditorium, and accommodation for writers. The initiative was inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's concern over the respect for writers in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Powerful Prose
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose'', reports AP.
Han Kang: South Korea's Nobel Laureate in Literature
Han Kang Wins Nobel Prize in Literature for Poetic Prose
Talent and Tradition Shine at Ahmedabad Literature Festival