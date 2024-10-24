'Writers' Village' in Uttarakhand: A Hub of Global Literary Talent

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has established a 'Writers' Village' near Dehradun, which will be officially inaugurated this Friday. The event will see esteemed dignitaries such as former President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) in attendance.

The village, located 24 km from Dehradun, will host the country's first International Literature, Art, and Culture Festival over three days. Distinguished guests like Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi and writer Mamta Kalia will grace the event, along with participants from over 65 countries.

Sessions will cover topics of writing, culture, and nature, highlighting the village's mission to inspire creativity. Among its amenities are a library, meditation center, auditorium, and accommodation for writers. The initiative was inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's concern over the respect for writers in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)