Triumphant Finale at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 concluded with top awards going to Amit Dutta's 'Rhythm of a Flower' and 'Nocturnes' by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan. 'The Fable', starring Manoj Bajpayee, received the Special Jury Prize. 'Girls Will Be Girls' won multiple accolades, including the NETPAC Award.

At the closing of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, honors were bestowed upon remarkable films and filmmakers. Amit Dutta's 'Rhythm of a Flower' clinched the Golden Gateway Award, while 'Nocturnes', directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, took home the Silver Gateway Award. The jury, led by Rada Sesic, delivered a diverse selection of winners.

Manoj Bajpayee's captivating performance in 'The Fable' earned it the esteemed Special Jury Prize. Adding to the celebration, Shuchi Talati's 'Girls Will Be Girls', co-produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, received the NETPAC Award, the Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award, and the Rashid Irani Young Critics Choice Award.

The festival also highlighted outstanding short films. The best short film was awarded to 'Ade (On A Sunday)' by Theja Rio, with 'Coming Back to Life (Et Moi, Je Revis)' by Mantra Watsa receiving the Special Jury Prize for short filmmaking excellence. The ceremony concluded with a South Asia premiere of Sean Baker's acclaimed film 'Anora'.

