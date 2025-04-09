Controversial Revisions: Trump's Administration Modifies World Food Programme Awards Amid Restoration

The Trump administration is set to collaborate with the World Food Programme (WFP) to modify awards it funds across six nations, a move confirmed by a State Department spokesperson on Wednesday. This development follows the reinstatement of programs previously terminated by U.S. foreign aid directives.

State Department and USAID plan to reorient these programs to better align with administration priorities in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Ecuador, and Somalia. The programs' potential modifications remain unspecified, though the U.S. aims to address longstanding concerns over aid misuse by groups like the Taliban and Houthis.

The changes are part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration to overhaul USAID efforts, prompting concerns from aid organizations, including WFP, about the potential impact on vulnerable populations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that all decisions were made in coordination with senior officials and the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)