Left Menu

Controversial Revisions: Trump's Administration Modifies World Food Programme Awards Amid Restoration

The Trump administration is collaborating with the World Food Programme to alter awards in six countries after previously terminating then reinstating them. These changes follow a broader effort to redirect U.S. foreign aid, scrutinizing aid directed to places like Yemen and Afghanistan due to concerns over terrorist affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST
Controversial Revisions: Trump's Administration Modifies World Food Programme Awards Amid Restoration

The Trump administration is set to collaborate with the World Food Programme (WFP) to modify awards it funds across six nations, a move confirmed by a State Department spokesperson on Wednesday. This development follows the reinstatement of programs previously terminated by U.S. foreign aid directives.

State Department and USAID plan to reorient these programs to better align with administration priorities in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Ecuador, and Somalia. The programs' potential modifications remain unspecified, though the U.S. aims to address longstanding concerns over aid misuse by groups like the Taliban and Houthis.

The changes are part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration to overhaul USAID efforts, prompting concerns from aid organizations, including WFP, about the potential impact on vulnerable populations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that all decisions were made in coordination with senior officials and the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025