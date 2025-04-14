Left Menu

UAE Cybersecurity Awards: Honoring Innovation and Leadership in Digital Security

The UAE launches its first Cybersecurity Awards & Recognition Programme aimed at celebrating excellence in digital security. This initiative seeks to highlight innovations, stimulate talent, and reinforce the nation's leadership in cybersecurity. It underscores UAE's commitment to a resilient digital future.

Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Government Cybersecurity Council has announced the inauguration of the country's first Cybersecurity Awards & Recognition Programme, a groundbreaking step in recognizing and celebrating achievements in digital security. Scheduled to launch in the coming months, this unique program aims to foster a competitive atmosphere among organizations, enterprises, and innovators, encouraging them to showcase their contributions to advancements in cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the first of its kind in the nation, are designed to spark competition and creativity among participants in the cybersecurity sector. By promoting best practices, innovative models, and tangible success stories, the program seeks to highlight practical applications in addressing the rapidly evolving cyber threats. The initiative aligns with the UAE's broader vision to embrace proactive measures for mitigating cyber risks while reinforcing its regional and global leadership in the field.

Reflecting the foresight of UAE's leadership, this initiative not only aims to spotlight exemplary cybersecurity practices but also serves as a vital platform for demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of digital advancements. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cybersecurity, emphasized the program's role in nurturing talents and fostering innovative digital solutions to counter cyber threats. By recognizing excellence across individual and institutional levels, the awards aspire to propel the next generation of cybersecurity experts to push the boundaries of digital security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

