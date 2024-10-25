Historic Apology: Biden to Address Dark Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

In a historic move, President Joe Biden is expected to formally apologize on Friday for the U.S.'s involvement in the devastating Indian boarding school system. This apology addresses decades of trauma inflicted upon generations of Indigenous children, an issue brought to light through a thorough investigation led by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland.

Haaland, the first Native American to hold the position, initiated the investigation which uncovered the forced assimilation of at least 18,000 Indigenous children. The findings revealed nearly 1,000 deaths and multiple gravesites, compelling Haaland to pursue acknowledgment and an apology from Biden.

The apology will be delivered during Biden's inaugural diplomatic visit to a tribal nation as president. While its long-term implications remain uncertain, leaders like Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. welcome this as a monumental step toward healing and reckonings with the U.S.'s historical wrongs against Indigenous peoples.

(With inputs from agencies.)