Bhavana Pandey Opens Up About Ananya's Success and Her Own Reality Journey

Bhavana Pandey couldn't be prouder as she watches her daughter Ananya Panday transition from a so-called 'nepo kid' to a bona fide actor. Ananya has captivated audiences with her roles in the film 'CTRL' and the web series 'Call Me Bae'. In a candid video interview with ANI, Bhavana expressed her heartfelt gratitude to viewers for acknowledging Ananya's dedication to her craft.

Reflecting on Ananya's evolving career, Bhavana emphasized the significance of perseverance. 'I am very grateful. She has worked hard, and so has everyone else. The key is to stay focused, work diligently, and gracefully accept constructive criticism. The rest is merely background noise,' she stated.

Meanwhile, Bhavana herself is gaining acclaim for her role in the third season of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', now featuring new socialite cast members. Though not an actor like her family, Bhavana candidly described her initial hesitations but revealed growing at ease before the camera over time, underscoring the authenticity of the unscripted show.

