Bhavana Pandey Opens Up About Ananya's Success and Her Own Reality Journey

Bhavana Pandey expresses pride in daughter Ananya Panday's rise from 'nepo kid' to a successful actor. Sharing her own experiences, Bhavana discusses her challenges and eventual comfort with the spotlight in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The proud mom credits hard work for their successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST
Mother-daughter duo Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bhavana Pandey couldn't be prouder as she watches her daughter Ananya Panday transition from a so-called 'nepo kid' to a bona fide actor. Ananya has captivated audiences with her roles in the film 'CTRL' and the web series 'Call Me Bae'. In a candid video interview with ANI, Bhavana expressed her heartfelt gratitude to viewers for acknowledging Ananya's dedication to her craft.

Reflecting on Ananya's evolving career, Bhavana emphasized the significance of perseverance. 'I am very grateful. She has worked hard, and so has everyone else. The key is to stay focused, work diligently, and gracefully accept constructive criticism. The rest is merely background noise,' she stated.

Meanwhile, Bhavana herself is gaining acclaim for her role in the third season of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', now featuring new socialite cast members. Though not an actor like her family, Bhavana candidly described her initial hesitations but revealed growing at ease before the camera over time, underscoring the authenticity of the unscripted show.

