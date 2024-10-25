Innovating Textiles: Northeast's Role in a Billion-Dollar Future

Union Minister Giriraj Singh underscored the Northeast region's crucial role in India's burgeoning textile industry during the inauguration of the National Institute of Fashion Technology's permanent campus in Shillong. This event coincided with the 12th convocation for the class of 2024.

Singh projected the textile industry's growth to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, with handloom, technical textiles, and handicrafts driving over Rs 45,000 crore in exports. Addressing graduates, he highlighted the importance of technological advancements and AI in safeguarding creativity and future innovations.

The minister's vision includes elevating the textile sector to global prominence, establishing NIFT campuses abroad, and promoting India's sustainable textile brand. This imperative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goals for the department. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh also graced the event.

